Spain’s Incidence Rate Drops Below 130 Giving Hope For UK Green List Entry.

The Ministry of Health for Spain has published an update today, Tuesday, May 25, of the figures for infections, hospitalisations and deaths from coronavirus in Spain. Regarding Monday’s report, the total number of people infected by COVID-19 has increased by 5,359. The national total of infected has risen to 3,652,879 people since the start of the pandemic.

The report also shows that 90 new deaths from COVID-19 were registered today compared to Monday’s data, bringing the official death toll since the beginning of the pandemic to 79,801.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Regarding the accumulated incidence rate at the national level, this Tuesday the figure drops today to 128.12 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days, which represents a decrease of 1.29 points compared to Friday, May, 21, data.

Related:

Spain Expects To Be Added To Green List On June 7

Spain expects to be added to the U.K.’s Green list on June 7, and Brits are already flooding in even though Spain is currently classed as amber.

Fernando Valdes, Spain’s tourism minister has highlighted that Spain should not be on the amber list, and that he expects the country to make it onto the green list during the next review.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/