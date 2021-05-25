Spain Expects To Be Added To Green List On June 7.

Spain expects to be added to the U.K.’s Green list on June 7, and Brits are already flooding in even though Spain is currently classed as amber.

Fernando Valdes, Spain’s tourism minister has highlighted that Spain should not be on the amber list, and that he expects the country to make it onto the green list during the next review.

Many expats are desperately waiting see their families, and hope that Spain will soon be added to the green list.

One reader told EWN that: “I can’t wait to see my family, we have had so many flights cancelled between us during COVID. We are really hoping that we will finally get to see each other in June”.

Speaking to Sky News, Valdes spoke of the country’s progress with the vaccination programme. He explained that: “Right now Spain is doing a great effort not only in terms of vaccination, we have at least one third of our whole population with at least one dose… but also, we do have some holiday destinations which are very loved by British tourists such as the Balearic islands, Costa Blanca or Malaga, with our notification rates which are pretty low and by the same notification range of the UK.

“So I have to suspect that on the next review that the UK Government can provide… Spain is going to change on its notification.”

Since travel restrictions were lifted on Monday Brits have flooded into Spain in order to see relatives that they have not seen for many months or simply in order to enjoy a stunning holiday. Even though Spain is currently on the U.K.’s amber list, it is thought that 100,000 Brits could enter Spain this week alone.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/