Rincon Holds Diversity Awards Gala For LGBTI+ Pride Day.

Rincon holds a Diversity Awards Gala with live performances by Falete and Merche for LGBTI+ Pride Day.

Kelly Roller, Javier Ruisán, Javi Mota, Jonás Campos, and lvaro Gómez will be on stage at the musical and appreciation evening on June 26th in Plaza Gloria Fuertes in La Cala del Moral. Yoga exercises, coaching, seminars, book readings, and conversations on the ‘Encounter of Happiness’ will take place during the day. All activities are free and require advance registration; they will be conducted in a capacity with social distancing security measures in front of the COVID-19.

According to Elena Aguilar, second deputy mayor and councillor for Social Welfare, the Rincón de la Victoria Town Council’s Department of Social Welfare has organised the ‘Rincón por la Diversidad’ Awards Gala in collaboration with NADIR AUDIOVISUALES, to be held on June 26 on the occasion of LGBTI+ Pride Day (Cs).

From 19:00, Falete and Merche will play at the Plaza Gloria Fuertes in La Cala del Moral, as well as Kelly Roller, Javier Ruisán, Javi Mota, Jonás Campos, and lvaro Gómez.

The day of 26 June will kick off “with an initiative that aims to become a benchmark activity in terms of equality and well-being for citizens on an annual basis. We are talking about the Meeting of Happiness, where each of the activities revolves around the same objective: to celebrate a day full of values and optimism that serves as social therapy,” Aguilar explains.

The meeting will start at 9:30 am with an inaugural table that will take place in the Plenary Hall of the Town Hall. This will be followed by a yoga workshop, led by the therapist Sandra Ruiz on the beach of Rincón de la Victoria.

According to Clara Perles (Cs), Councillor for Culture, the Casa Fuerte Bezmiliana will host the following activities: The emotional coach, Noelia Fernández, will offer her workshop ‘Happiness in Times of Pandemic’, which will include a presentation and signing of the book ‘Tres Chicos Buenos’ by its author Pablo Wessling. A presentation of the play ‘La verbena improvisada’ will take place at 16:15, followed by a meeting with Miguel ngel Olivares, the director of the short film on transsexuality ‘Julia,’ which has received many awards and has been successfully viewed all over the world.

Safety steps such as social distancing from the Coronavirus are used in each of the activities. People interested in attending the awards gala and activities must make their reservations using the QR code found on the event posters before June 22 in order to keep the capacity under control.

