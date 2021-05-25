Rincon de la Victoria Impliments Brand New Water Technology.



According to Josefa Carnero, councillor for New Technologies, Rincón de la Victoria now has an intelligent irrigation system in the Huerta Julián region that will enable water monitoring and savings (PP). The aim of this action, which is part of the Smart Costa del Sol project, is to track water use and implement intelligent irrigation systems in municipal parks to save water. “The goal of this line of action is to optimise something as important in our municipality as water,” says the project’s leader.

“We are not only reducing water consumption in irrigation, but also improving the required maintenance of the green area because it is an automation that allows us to better respond to the real needs at all times, taking into account the weather,” explained Carnero.

In this regard, Rincon’s mayor, Francisco Salado (PP), has emphasised this government team’s “commitment” to improving the municipality through new technology, but particularly “thinking about environmental improvements, in the case, this smart irrigation that helps us to save water, which is so important in our daily lives.”

Huerta Julián, which occupies 11,000 square meters and is situated on the Camino Viejo de Vélez, was chosen to introduce this scheme. Sensors for soil humidity, soil temperature, solar radiation, air pressure, electrovalves, and a high-precision weather station have been installed in the region to take environmental measurements.

The information on these actions is available for consultation through the Smart Costa del Sol web portal at: https://www.smartcostadelsol.es The European Smart Costa del Sol project includes up to 15 different actions through the use of new technologies. The ‘Smart Costa del Sol’ initiative, in which 13 local councils from Malaga are participating, is part of the smart cities plan of the Digital Agenda for Spain, the project is co-financed with European funds and is conceived as a tool to achieve a strategic objective: the social and economic well-being of its citizens.

As reported by Diario Sur