Resurfacing Of Eight Roads In Alhaurin De La Torre Is Completed

RESURFACING Work On Eight Roads In The Alhaurin De La Torre Municipality Is Completed



Alhaurín de la Torre mayor, Joaquín Villanova, has announced the completion of the resurfacing works of eight rural roads in various areas of the municipality, that had been commissioned by the Town Hall as part of the multi-year investment plan in roads, streets, and public roads, at a cost of €200,000 (£172,000).

Coordinated by the Department of Works, which is directed by Prudencio J. Ruiz, the Consistory focused mainly on lanes widely used by residents, farmers or workers, and owners of farms, in the Camino del Canal, de la Ribera, the climb to Cerro Mazaute, Garza, Estornino, Ave del Paraíso, Llanos del Cotillo and Camino de San Joaquín (in the latter, between the bridge over the Arroyo del Valle and Avenida de las Américas).

Heavy storms and the resulting flooding in recent years had caused a lot of damage, and the resurfacing was an essential job to get done, with the new layer covering the cracks, potholes, and holes that had appeared in all those areas over the last few years, and in some parts of the roads, it was possible to actually widen some of them to facilitate the safe passage of vehicles in both directions, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

Now the Town Hall intends to continue with another phase of remodelling to public roads in both rural and urban areas – using the balance of the overall budgeted investment of around €600,000 (£517,000) – in, among other places, Alcotán (El Romeral), Bergantín (Retamar), where the streets will be improved, and the Torresol urbanisation will be part of a resurfacing plan, and there will also be a study carried out to look into the improvement of municipally-owned roads in the Cañada del Maestro areas.

