Recent and interesting news in brief from around Axarquia

Post code lottery

THE Red Cross lottery draw which takes place on Saturday June 5 includes number 18680 which is the post code for Salobreña, so mayor the town Maria Eugenia Rufino Morales is encouraging residents to buy at least a 10th ticket to help the charity and hopefully win.

Cancer project

ON May 21, some 350 children at the Virgen de la Antigua Junior School in Almuñecar joined in to raise awareness and funds to benefit the local branch of the AECC cancer association. The intention was also to explain to the youngsters the reality of the disease.

Air Show

ALTHOUGH the 2020 Torre del Mar Air Show (which attracted some 300,000 visitors in 2019) was cancelled and went online only, the Velez-Malaga Council is now counting down to the 2021 event which they hope to run in July of this year if the pandemic allows.

Demolished

BUILT in 1937, a ruined house at the corner of Calle Ruiz in Motril has finally been demolished after the Council encouraged the owners to take action as it was considered a blight upon the face of the historic old town.

Vandal alert

ACCORDING to the Torre del Mar representative on Velez-Malaga Council, vandals decided to attack and uproot a number of palm trees and plants in the Paseo de Larios on May 22, but local residents believe that they have identified those responsible for the damage.

Port success

THE Port of Motril has seen a huge jump in the volume of business it has handled in 2021 and has exported 31.6 per cent more merchandise in the first four months of the year compared to the same period of the previous year.