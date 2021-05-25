AS long ago as 2008, the Balearic Government approved the rights to enact private prosecutions in the case of criminal cases concerning violence against women.

It has now advised that it has authorised the Bar of the Autonomous Community to appear in a private prosecution in the judicial proceedings arising from the sexist murder of Warda Ouchene, 28, and her youngest son, in Sa Pobla.

Such private prosecutions may also be undertaken if requested by the in the case of serious injury to or murder of a woman.

The Governing Council is taking this action in support of the friends and relatives of the victims and once again expresses its condolences whilst wishing to highlight its abhorrence to such cases of gender violence.

Female victims of gender-based violence can contact the 24-hour service of the Balearic Women’s Institute by calling 971 17 89 89 or via WhatsApp at 639 837 476 and in the case of emergency also have access to the victim helpline 016 and 112.