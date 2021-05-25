Private prosecution approved in case of woman and child murdered in Sa Pobla Mallorca

By
John Smith
-
0
The Governing Council confirms its intentions
The Governing Council confirms its intentions Credit: Balearic Government

AS long ago as 2008, the Balearic Government approved the rights to enact private prosecutions in the case of criminal cases concerning violence against women.

It has now advised that it has authorised the Bar of the Autonomous Community to appear in a private prosecution in the judicial proceedings arising from the sexist murder of Warda Ouchene, 28, and her youngest son, in Sa Pobla.

Such private prosecutions may also be undertaken if requested by the in the case of serious injury to or murder of a woman.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The Governing Council is taking this action in support of the friends and relatives of the victims and once again expresses its condolences whilst wishing to highlight its abhorrence to such cases of gender violence.

Female victims of gender-based violence can contact the 24-hour service of the Balearic Women’s Institute by calling 971 17 89 89 or via WhatsApp at 639 837 476 and in the case of emergency also have access to the victim helpline 016 and 112.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
John Smith
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/

Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.

Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here