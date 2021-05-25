Possible Mud Deposits In Malaga This Thursday

FOLLOWING a week of sun and then downpours on Sunday, May 23, Malaga Province could see rain this Thursday, May 27, with possible mud deposits.

Following a week of sun and then downpours on Sunday, May 23, Malaga Province could see rain this Thursday, May 27, with possible mud deposits. Rain and storms on Sunday saw almost 60 litres falling in the Montes de Malaga and 55 litres in areas of Axarquia such as Algarrobo. However, Monday has brought stable and sunny weather, with clear skies and temperatures increasing, and places such as Vélez saw highs of 28 degrees yesterday, May 24.

According to Malaga Hoy, this weather will continue until Thursday and Friday this week, two days in which the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) expects the rains will return to the province, however, the showers will not be as heavy as seen on Sunday. There is currently a 10 per cent likelihood that the rain could be accompanied by mud deposits and the occasional storm.

Until then, the province will see the continuation of high temperatures. Today, Tuesday 25, the capital will see highs of 24 degrees, 27 degrees in Marbella and 26 in Vélez-Málaga, Ronda and Antequera.

The forecast points to slightly cloudy skies with intervals of high cloud. The winds will blow for the east and will be more intense in the Antequera region.

