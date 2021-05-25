Piers Morgan Vows To ‘Buy 1,000 Big Macs’ after Vegans Blockade McDonalds.

Piers Morgan vows to ‘buy 1,000 Big Macs’, in a bid to impede the vegan protests at McDonald’s.

The McDonald’s burger chain in the UK has seen supplies disrupted after vegans protested and Piers has hit back at the protests claiming that he wants to buy 1000 Big Macs.

Over the weekend protesters from Animal Rebellion utilised bamboo structures and vehicles in order to disrupt the McDonald’s supply chain and prevent distribution lorries from departing from depots around the country. Supply chains were disrupted in greater Manchester, Hampshire, Hertfordshire, and the West Midlands. Police even had to attend several incidents due to the protesters.

Animal Rebellion have extremely high hopes and have encouraged McDonald’s to make the commitment to going entirely plant-based by 2025.

Piers hit back though and, and over a headline reading “Vegan extremists blockade McDonalds for second day running”, he commented that: “This makes me want to buy 1,000 Big Macs tomorrow”.

Many of Piers’s millions of fans agreed with his comments and one said: “Vegan food is marvellous Piers, especially when accompanied by a sirloin steak.”

A further fan commented that: “I respect their right to be vegan but they should respect mine to love a McChicken Sandwich, it’s only fair.”

McDonald’s do provide a vegetarian option but the Vegetable Deluxe is not suitable for vegans though as the sauce on it contains eggs. They do have other vegan options such as hashbrowns, carrot sticks and fruit bags and of course chips. Allegedly though McDonald’s do have plans to bring in a vegan burger at some point in the future.

