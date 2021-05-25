Over 15% of the Population in Malaga are Fully Vaccinated

15.4 PER CENT of the population in Malaga are now fully vaccinated having received the required two doses. The vaccination process in the province is making progress with 259,532 people in total who are fully vaccinated, 5,195 more than the day before, while 32.3 % of the population accounting for 544,940 people have received at least one dose.

The rate of Covid infections in the province of Malaga, which rose slightly yesterday, returns to the levels it had registered before the weekend. Tuesday, May 25, it stands at 125.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, which is almost identical to that registered last Friday (125.4), according to data from the Institute of Statistics and Cartography of Andalucia.

In Malaga capital, the incidence rate is four points below the provincial average, although its decrease has also slowed. It came from falling seven points and in the last day, it has barely decreased, falling less than one point and is now at 121.7 cases per 100,000.

In the case of the Costa del Sol, where the tourist and most populated municipalities of the coastline are located, it is trending in the average risk of transmission of the virus, with a cumulative incidence rate of 123 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days.

Fuengirola stands out in the first place for the lowest incidence figure with 65.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Torremolinos follows with 104.1 cases, Malaga capital with 122.9 cases, Marbella with 124.6 cases and Mijas with 134.6 cases. However, Estepona is at high risk of virus transmission with an incidence rate of 172.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.