New Electricity Bill to Reward Early Birds with Big Savings

The new electricity bill, which will be launched on June 1, is set to reward early birds with big savings.

The new bills will be calculated “more on when than how much it is consumed”. People willing to plug out devices, not boil the kettle while using the washing machine is on and do their ironing before 8am could save up to 300 euros per year.

Three times sections will be set for the new electricity tariffs: peak, flat and valley.

The peak period, in which the cost of tolls and charges will be higher, will be between 10am and 2pm and 6pm and 10pm;

The flat section, with an intermediate cost, will be between 8am and 10am, 2pm and 6pm and between 10 pm and midnight;

The valley rate, the cheapest of the three, will be between midnight and 8am and at all hours over the weekends and holidays.

The change will apply to electricity rates for power below 15kw, which means households and small and medium businesses will be affected.

Millions of people, including thousands of British residents in Spain, who have less than 15kw contracted, will change to a single tariff regardless of the tolls they were paying before.

More than 73 per cent of consumers, it is expected, will see reductions, but some may be only very slight.

However, the government has said that those who change their habits with regards to the use of electricity in their homes will notice a difference in their bills.

.The aim is to calculate charges based on transparent and non-discriminatory methods and to ensure that consumers will notice a difference if they consume electricity responsibly, ideally, in the early hours of the morning.

According to the central government, “the new electricity bill, which will come into effect on June 1, will promote energy savings, efficiency, self-consumption and the use of electric vehicles.”

The idea is that if people are encouraged to use electricity at times of less demand, it will reduce the need to invest in infrastructure for the transmission and distribution of electric supply, and in turn allow them to save on their bills, because these investments are paid for by consumers.

In addition, as of June 1, domestic consumers will be able to contract two different powers: one for the peak and flat periods and another for the off-peak period.

Those who have higher power needs in off-peak time, such as electric vehicle users who wish to charge their car or motorcycle at night at home, will be able to benefit from contracting a higher power for the off-peak period and maintain its usual power in the peak and flat sections, avoiding paying the extra cost of that extra power during all hours of the day.

