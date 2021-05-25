New chronic care hospital to be built in Felanitx municipality, Mallorca

By
John Smith
-
0
New hospital for chronic illness
New hospital for chronic illness Credit: Balearic Government

THE construction of a new intermediate care hospital in the Health Sector of Llevant, in the municipality of Felanitx, has been declared an investment of regional interest.

The project is currently being drafted by the Barceló-Balanzó and Sulkin Marchissio architecture studios and the new hospital when built will cover an area of ​​8,972 m2, containing one hundred double rooms for individual use to care for chronic patients in the region.

This new healthcare facility will provide comprehensive and quality care to chronic patients who need convalescence or rehabilitation care to regain autonomy as well as catering for their respective caregivers.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The aim of the new hospital is to improve care activity in the region of Llevant, which covers eight municipalities (Arta, Campos, Capdepera, Felanitx, Manacor, Santanyí, Son Servera and Vilafranca) and currently has a population of over 140,000 inhabitants, of which 17 per cent (around 24,000) are over 65 years of age.

Data from the National Statistics Institute suggests that by 2029 the population of aging patients will have increased to 30,000 with a progressive increase in chronic diseases.

People admitted to Felanitx Hospital will receive a comprehensive care plan from a multi-professional team, which will prioritise interventions aimed at regaining as much autonomy as possible and returning home.


If an admitted person requires palliative care, the quality and humanity of the care will be ensured.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
John Smith
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/

Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.

Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here