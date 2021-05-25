New chronic care hospital to be built in Felanitx municipality, Mallorca

THE construction of a new intermediate care hospital in the Health Sector of Llevant, in the municipality of Felanitx, has been declared an investment of regional interest.

The project is currently being drafted by the Barceló-Balanzó and Sulkin Marchissio architecture studios and the new hospital when built will cover an area of ​​8,972 m2, containing one hundred double rooms for individual use to care for chronic patients in the region.

This new healthcare facility will provide comprehensive and quality care to chronic patients who need convalescence or rehabilitation care to regain autonomy as well as catering for their respective caregivers.

The aim of the new hospital is to improve care activity in the region of Llevant, which covers eight municipalities (Arta, Campos, Capdepera, Felanitx, Manacor, Santanyí, Son Servera and Vilafranca) and currently has a population of over 140,000 inhabitants, of which 17 per cent (around 24,000) are over 65 years of age.

Data from the National Statistics Institute suggests that by 2029 the population of aging patients will have increased to 30,000 with a progressive increase in chronic diseases.

People admitted to Felanitx Hospital will receive a comprehensive care plan from a multi-professional team, which will prioritise interventions aimed at regaining as much autonomy as possible and returning home.

If an admitted person requires palliative care, the quality and humanity of the care will be ensured.