Nerja Town Council Cultural Centre For Employment

Nerja Town Council has approved the Cultural Centre rooms, before the Andalucian Government, accrediting them as classrooms where three training specialities will be taught. The Centre said that this includes the Register of Centres and Entities for Vocational Training for Employment of the autonomous administration, which will allow the municipality to carry out training actions aimed at obtaining certificates of professionalism.

It was announced by the mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, highlighting the work carried out by the Human Resources and Culture Councils, under the political direction of Ángela Díaz and Gema Laguna, “which has allowed the homologation of municipal classrooms with which we can to recover in Nerja the Workshop Schools and Employment Workshops, as well as to promote training itineraries to facilitate access to the job market for unemployed Nerjeños and Mareños, as well as workers who want to acquire new professional qualities.”

Last March, the mayor asked the Ministry of Employment, Training and Self-Employment for accreditation of the Cultural Centre in the regional registry of Centres and Entities for Vocational Training in the specialities of Auxiliary Operations of Administrative and General Services, Recording Operations and Data and Document Processing, and Cleaning of Open Spaces and Industrial Facilities.

Once the visit to the centre by the technicians of the Territorial Delegation has been made and the mandatory documentation provided by the Town Council has been reviewed, the territorial delegate for Employment, Training and Self-Employed Work, María del Carmen Sánchez, has issued a resolution proceeding with the accreditation of said specialities and the registration of the Villa de Nerja Cultural Centre as a collaborating centre of the Junta de Andalucia.

