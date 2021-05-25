Municipal Centre For Information For Women Opens WhatsApp Service

NERJA Town Council has launched a new service via WhatsApp in the Municipal Centre for Information for Women.

The Nerja Town Council, through the Councils for Equality and New Technologies, has launched a new service and advice service via WhatsApp in the Municipal Centre for Information for Women that can be done by calling 664174589.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



It was announced this morning, May 25, by the Councillor for Equality, Gema Laguna, accompanied by the Councillor for New Technologies, Javier López, highlighting that “taking advantage of the use offered by new technologies, we provide the Municipal Information Centre for Women with this new service of attention through WhatsApp with which we expand the communication channels that the centre has.”

Laguna recalls that both the telephone number 952548452 and the email [email protected] are still active for any type of consultation or assistance, and for situations of possible gender violence, dial 016. Likewise, women can receive information and advice in person at the municipal offices located at Calle Almirante Ferrándiz no12, Monday through Friday from 10 am to 2 pm for situations of possible gender violence, dial 016.

The Municipal Information Centre for Women offers information services through campaigns and workshops, legal advice by a specialised lawyer, individualised psychological care for victims of gender violence, and assistance to women’s associations.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/