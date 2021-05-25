Many aged between 60 and 67 are not being vaccinated in Marbella

AN aggrieved Euro Weekly News reader, Richard from Marbella has written to complain about the situation with regards to vaccinations for people born between 1954 and 1961.

It appears that a decision has been made to prohibit that group from receiving a Covid-19 inoculation because of a lack of supply of the AstraZeneca vaccine and he understands that this age group cannot be given any of the other vaccines available although he doesn’t know why.

Appointments are available in the Marbella municipality for those aged over 50 but not for anyone in the 60 to 67 age group

Richard has spoken to a member of staff at the San Pedro Vaccination Centre who confirmed this policy and when asked when those aged 60-67 could expect to be vaccinated, she replied, “no time soon as we do not have any AstraZeneca vaccine and we are not expecting any for the foreseeable future, it could be months”.

A telephone enquiry to the San Pedro centre was met with the unobtainable signal and when the Junta de Andalucia help line was contacted, this writer was told that as busy times, staff will disconnect the telephone line to save answering calls.

It should be noted that the Mayor of Marbella Ángeles Muñoz who was born in 1960 has been promoting the importance of the vaccine and received her first inoculation in April.

This compares very badly with neighbouring Estepona, where it is relatively simple to make an appointment if you are a local resident and they have no objection to vaccinating those aged 60 to 67 and used Pfizer vaccine until they ran out and are now using AstraZeneca for the first injection.