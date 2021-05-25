Man sentenced to 11 years for the sexual abuse of a 12 year old girl.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Public Prosecutor’s Office has requested that the offender be placed on probation for nine years f or sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl on a farm in Benamocarra. A 32-year-old man faces an eleven-year and six-months jail term.

Acording to Málaga Hoy, the prosecutor’s office in Malaga has demanded that the accused, who has been in jail since October 2019, be put on probation for nine years after his prison term is completed.

The abuse was committed on 26 October 2019 when the defendant, knowing that she was a minor, began to kiss her and had sexual relations with her when they were both on a farm with other friends.

The public prosecution also requests that he be disqualified for 16 years and six months from any profession or trade that involves regular and direct contact with minors and that he be prohibited from communicating with the victim by any means and from approaching her within a radius of 500 metres for 21 years.

He is also asked to compensate the minor with 10,000 euros for non-pecuniary damage and the foreseeable psychological consequences.

As reported by Axarquia Plus

Man sentenced to 2 years in prison for stalking 12-year-old girl