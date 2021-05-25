Man Arrested In Elche After Holding Up A Shop At Gunpoint

MAN Arrested In Elche, Alicante, After Holding Up A Shop At Gunpoint



Local Police in Elche, in the province of Alicante, arrested a 51-year-old man after an incident that occurred last Tuesday, May 18, where he allegedly threatened employees of an establishment in the city with a firearm, before making off with money and jewellery.

The events took place after 112 emergency services received a call to say a robbery was taking place at an establishment on Calle Hermanos Gonzálvez Selva in the city, where an individual had entered the store and was threatening employees with a firearm, and so 112 duly deployed a patrol of the Local Police to the location.

Before the officers arrived the man had made his getaway, so an operation was launched to locate and identify him, and soon a man fitting the description of the robber was spotted walking near the river, with a backpack, as had been reported, according to lasprovincias.es.

Upon searching the man’s backpack, the officers discovered a firearm which turned out to be a simple compressed air pistol, along with the €230 that he had seized from the store, and some jewellery, plus he had other items which led the police to believe he had been active in other criminal acts of a similar nature, and he was arrested and taken into custody.

