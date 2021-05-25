Local Suicide Prevention And Intervention Program Launched By Mijas Council

The House of Culture of Las Lagunas this morning hosted the first formation of the Local Suicide Prevention and Intervention Program launched by the Social Services Area of the Mijas City Council.

The House of Culture of Las Lagunas this morning hosted the first formation of the Local Suicide Prevention and Intervention Program launched by the Social Services Area of the Mijas City Council.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



A “pioneering” project in the province, as highlighted by the mayor of Social Services, Hipólito Zapico, whose purpose is to offer specific training “to technical staff of Social Services such as Primary Health Care and the Mental Health District. We also want to speak with the counsellors of the educational centres to bring together all the situations that may arise”. Once detected, “there is the possibility of starting a prevention or correction procedure,” Zapico clarified.

Thus, this training is oriented “to the detection of people at risk of suicide and how to make transitions between Social Services and health services to reduce the time between detecting and starting to intervene in a health way”, as explained by his The coordinator of the Community Mental Health Unit for Mijas and Fuengirola, Israel Codina, has pointed out that the purpose of these trainings is to offer all agents “a minimum knowledge to know how to act in crisis situations.”

For his part, Codina stressed that it is “a very good time for initiatives like these to be able to work in a network and detect earlier situations that may result from the pandemic and that already happened before the pandemic.”

The Local Suicide Prevention and Intervention Program is part of an agreement signed between the Mijas City Council and the Health Institute and which positions the City Council as a benchmark for initiatives that seek suicide prevention, intervention and awareness.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/