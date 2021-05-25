Katie Price Back In Bankruptcy Court In Bid To Avoid Paying £3.2m Debt

By
Ron Howells
-
0
Katie Price Back In Bankruptcy Court In Bid To Avoid Paying £3.2m Debt
Katie Price Back In Bankruptcy Court In Bid To Avoid Paying £3.2m Debt. image: Pixabay

Katie Price Back In Bankruptcy Court In Bid To Avoid Paying £3.2m In Debts Owed.

BANKRUPT Katie Price has to make an appearance in court next month in a bid to get out of paying off her £3.2 (€3.70) million debt mountain.

After being declared bankrupt in November 2019, the former glamour model was supposed to pay off £12,000 – €13,867 a month to her creditors after taking out an individual voluntary arrangement (IVA) – but after agreeing to, failed to do so.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Officials will now next month look over her attempts to pay back her massive debts to creditors two years after she went bust.

She saw her once-lucrative £45 – (€52) million media empire fall apart after the downfall of her third marriage to Kieran Hayler and the collapse of her businesses.

The reality star, 43, managed to avoid bankruptcy back in early August 2019 but was only given 12 weeks to stave off financial ruin. Her bankruptcy was then extended in November 2020, giving her extra time to earn back the money she owes.


Katie is now under pressure to pay off the £3.2- (€3.70) million debt after a failure to attend meetings and address paying back the losses. A source told The Sun: “Katie is due back next month – the debt is huge and it’s unlikely she’ll be able to pay it all back.

“She hopes the court is understanding in why it’s been slow progress.”

Katie Price has blasted the Covid checks at Heathrow Airport after returning from a holiday to Portugal. Katie, with her fiancé Carl Woods, jetted off the moment that the lockdown restrictions were relaxed earlier this month.


The couple flew into Faro after Portugal was put on the government green travel list, which means that travellers do not have to quarantine once they return.

However, everyone who arrives in the UK from a green list country is expected to show a negative test and then do a PCR test two days after returning.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

 

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Ron Howells
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Ron actually started his working career as an Ophthalmic Technician- things changed when, during a band rehearsal, his amplifier blew up and he couldn’t get it fixed so he took a course at Birmingham University and ended up doing a degree course. He built up a chain of electronics stores and sold them as a franchise over 35 years ago. After five years touring the world Ron decided to move to Spain with his wife and son, a place they had visited over the years, and only bought the villa they live in because it has a guitar-shaped swimming pool!. Playing the guitar since the age of 7, he can often be seen, (and heard!) at beach bars and clubs along the length of the coast. He has always been interested in the news and constantly thrives to present his articles in an interesting and engaging way.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here