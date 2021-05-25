Judge Sentences Jeffrey Epstein Guards To Community Service Rather Than Jail Time

By
Ron Howells
-
0
Judge Sentences Epstein guards
Judge Sentences Jeffrey Epstein Guards To Community Service Rather Than Jail Time. image: Twitter

Judge Sentences Jeffrey Epstein Guards To Community Service Rather Than Jail Time.

A judge has controversially approved a deferred prosecution deal for two federal jail guards who failed to monitor sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on the night that the wealthy investor apparently hanged himself in his cell.

The guards were charged with lying on prison records to make it appear that they had conducted mandatory checks on Epstein’s cell. The agreement means that the two guards, Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, will escape a conviction and potential jail sentence if they comply with the terms of the deal.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Judge Sentences Epstein guards

“You shall complete 100 documented hours of community service, preferably related to the criminal justice system, including working with recently released inmates,” said Southern District of New York Judge Analisa Torres at a virtual conference on Tuesday, May 25.

Epstein, a former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, was awaiting trial on child sex trafficking charges at the time of his death.


Related:

Lawyers for the British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell recently released a photo of her face which appears to show bruising under her left eye. She told her lawyers the bruise might be from shielding her eyes from the light, as she says the guards come to check her condition every 15 minutes.

Ms. Maxwell is accused of helping convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein recruit and sexually abuse girls. She has denied all the charges and allegations against her.


Her lawyers have repeatedly complained about her conditions in jail and have made several applications for bail, which so far have all been denied.

The 59-year-old has been behind bars in New York since last summer, awaiting her trial on 12 July. This is the first photo of her released in that time.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

 

 

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Ron Howells
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Ron actually started his working career as an Ophthalmic Technician- things changed when, during a band rehearsal, his amplifier blew up and he couldn’t get it fixed so he took a course at Birmingham University and ended up doing a degree course. He built up a chain of electronics stores and sold them as a franchise over 35 years ago. After five years touring the world Ron decided to move to Spain with his wife and son, a place they had visited over the years, and only bought the villa they live in because it has a guitar-shaped swimming pool!. Playing the guitar since the age of 7, he can often be seen, (and heard!) at beach bars and clubs along the length of the coast. He has always been interested in the news and constantly thrives to present his articles in an interesting and engaging way.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here