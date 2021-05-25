James Newman Hits Back At Piers Morgan.

James Newman hits back at Piers Morgan’s Eurovision attack.

James hit back at the former Good Morning Britain host, Piers Morgan, after his Eurovision song contest entry was mocked and called “crap”. James did his best with his single Embers, but sadly on Saturday he finished last place with zero points.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Many Eurovision fans in the UK despaired and some even set about blaming Brexit for the zero point last-place finish.

Piers had a different point of view though, and quickly took to Twitter to express his opinion. He tweeted that: ‘The UK didn’t get “nul points” in the Eurovision Song Contest because of some sinister revenge for Brexit.

‘We got “nul points” because we had a crap song, performed by a crap singer who gave a crap performance. End.’

The singer soon hit back though and commented on Piers dramatic exit from Good Morning Britain. James commented: ‘Hey Piers sorry you didn’t like the song, at least I didn’t storm out.’

Piers responded with: ‘Might have spared us all a lot of pain if you had….’

James also took to social media to comment on the amazing experience that the Eurovision Song contest had been for him. He commented: ‘I’ve learnt so much from the amazing people who gave everything to help me live my dream, the dancers, my choreographer, my vocal coach, everyone from my label, my manager and the BBC, and all the people behind the scenes at Eurovision and the arena.

‘All these people are the best in the business and I got the chance to work with them and share this crazy experience that I’m so lucky to have the chance to do.

‘The thing about writing songs is that there is no guarantee that a song you think will connect with people, will connect with an audience.’

He was went on to thank his fans for their support and said: ‘Thank you to all the amazing dedicated fans who have supported me through the whole thing, made it all worth it. Because at the end of the day they are the people who you do this all for.’

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/