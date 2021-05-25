Increase in the Average Monthly Pension in Malaga

THE AVERAGE monthly pension in the province of Malaga has seen an increase compared to last year’s figure. The number of contributory pensions in the province of Malaga stood at 273,241 in the month of May, which represents an increase of 1.31 per cent over the same month of the previous year, and with the average monthly pension amounting to 938.91 euros.

According to data provided by the government, the types of pensions are broken down as follows; 59.4 per cent are for retirement amounting to a total of 162,350; followed by those for widows with 66,049 and represent 24.2 percent of the pensions paid by the Government of Spain in Malaga during the month of May. In addition, 30,561 contributory pensions for permanent disability have been paid; 12,745 for orphans and 1,536 for relatives. During the month of April, 78,541 pensions with a minimum supplement were also accounted for in the province of Malaga.

As reported by Andalucia Informacion, the average system pension comes in at 1,032.33 euros per month, which is an increase of 2.2 per cent in the last year. There is a significant difference in regards to gender with the average pension for men coming in at 1,253.38 euros, while the monthly payment received by women amounted to 829.45 euros on average.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Overall, the average retirement pension of the system was 1,187.80 euros, which reflects an increase of 2.34 per cent compared to the same month in 2020. In the retirement pension additions in April, the latest data available, the average pension amounted to 1,349.57 euros. The new retirements registered in the same month in the General Regime amounted to 1,467.60 euros a month.