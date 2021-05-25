Ibiza To Be On UK’s Green List In June

THE ISLAND of Ibiza is expected to be on the UK’s green list from June, Spain’s tourism minister predicts.

The island of Ibiza is expected to be on the UK’s green list from June, Spain’s tourism minister predicts, according to DJ Mag. Spain and the rest of the Balearic Islands are currently on the amber list for UK tourism amid the health pandemic. Fernando Valdes, the tourism minister, has said that he predicts the country will soon be downgraded to the green list travel status.

Valdes said to Sky News that Spain “is doing a great effort not only in terms of vaccination, we have at least one-third of our whole population with at least one dose,” and that he suspects “that on the next review that the UK Government can provide… Spain is going to change on its notification.”

From May 24, no rapid-flow testing, quarantine or proof of vaccination is required for UK tourists to enter Spain. However, when travellers return to the UK they are required to take a PCR test before departing back to the UK and two after they arrive home, followed by a 10-day quarantine because of the amber status.

In Ibiza, dancing is currently banned and face coverings are compulsory in public places, curfews also still remain in place. In the nightclub hotspot, tourism is one of the most crucial industries, with Spain also welcoming approximately 80 million tourists a year, with the industry providing over 12% of the country’s GDP.

Ibiza club, Amnesia, announced a closing party for the 2021 to take place on October 23, being the first club on the island to confirm it plans to host an event this year. The club has opted to announce events for the season in reverse order as a precautionary measure. The club said in an official announcement that it is “presenting the end but leaving the start open”.

