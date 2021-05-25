Huge Number of Healthcare Workers Killed by Covid-19

At least 115,000 healthcare workers have died as a result of Covid infections, the head World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said healthcare workers were not superheroes but humans who had paid a high price.

“For almost 18 months, health and care workers all over the world have stood in the breach between life and death. They have saved countless lives, and fought for others who despite their best efforts, slipped away,” he said.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“Many have themselves become infected, and while reporting is scant, we estimate that at least 115 000 health and care workers have paid the ultimate price in the service of others. Health and care workers do heroic things, but they are not superheroes. They are humans like the rest of us. They sweat and swear; they laugh and cry; they fear and hope. Many feel frustrated, helpless and unprotected, with a lack of access to personal protective equipment and vaccines, and the tools to save lives,” he added.

The WHO chief also thanked Spain for joining its vaccine initiative, the COVID-19 Technology Access Pool (C-TAP), to facilitate timely, equitable and affordable access of COVID-19 health products by boosting their supply.

“We urge Member States and manufacturers to join C-TAP which provides a powerful mechanism for sharing licenses in a non-exclusive, transparent way. I thank Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez for his commitment that Spain will join C-TAP, and we expect more good news in the coming days,” he said.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.