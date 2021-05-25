Gareth Southgate names 33-man provisional England squad.

Gareth Southgate has announced a 33-man provisional squad for Euro 2020, with the Three Lions manager pondering the availability of a few players before making a final decision. England has a number of players competing in this week’s Europa League and Champions League finals, as well as many others who are injured, including Manchester United’s Harry Maguire. Southgate has therefore chosen an extended roster before whittling it down to 26 players before the UEFA deadline on June 1 at midnight.

Despite missing the final four games of the Premier League season due to an ankle injury, Maguire makes the squad for the time being, but injured Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope is replaced by Aaron Ramsdale. Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, who hasn’t played since February, and Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips, who injured his shoulder on the final day of the season, were big doubts, but both players made the squad. The most high-profile exclusion from Southgate’s squad was supposed to be Trent Alexander-Arnold, but he has been included in the enlarged squad and will have one week to show he deserves to play in the Euros.

Ben White and Ben Godfrey of Everton are both uncapped, and Arsenal starlet Bukayo Saka is also included in the squad. The biggest loser of today’s announcement is Southampton striker Danny Ings, while Tottenham defender Eric Dier also leaves out despite being in the squad for March’s internationals. James Maddison of Leicester was also left out of the squad. Southgate’s decision to select such a large squad contrasts sharply with his comments earlier this year, when UEFA increased the squad size from 23 to 26 players.

As reported by Metro