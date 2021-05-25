Fourteen Arrested Following Drug Dismantling Operation in Antequera

FOURTEEN PEOPLE have been arrested following a drug dismantling operation in Antequera, Malaga. The Guarda Civil in Antequera dedicated the operation dubbed ‘Grotto 20’ to combat drug trafficking offences carried out by a criminal organization selling drugs in the areas of Antequera and Benameji in Cordoba.

As reported by Europa Press, as a result of the operation fourteen people were detained along with seven others who are being investigated for crimes against public health and being members of a criminal organization. Ten of the arrested have been imprisoned as part of a judicial decision.

The Guarda Civil stated that the investigation began as it became known that a criminal organization had started to sell drugs from local retailers in Cuevas de San Marcos, Cuevas Bajas and Benameji. The organization worked from local premises and households to distribute and sell drugs. Members of the organization would meet up with consumers in the places where they had previously met on other occasions.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



A number of drugs including cocaine, marijuana and hash were seized from six local premises in Cuevas de San Marcos, Cuevas Bajas and Benameji. The seizure carried out by officers also included nine cars, a motorbike, a number of weapons and 42,000 euros in cash.

The successful operation was investigated and carried out by officers from several divisions including Antequera local police, the citizen security unit and the Guarda Civil in Cordoba.