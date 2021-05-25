Four drug dealing points have been demolished in Antequera and Benamej.

Agents from the Antequera Civil Guard Company have dismantled a criminal organisation connected to the selling of drugs in the Antequera area and the town of Benamej (Córdoba) as part of the “Gruta 20” operation, which aims to increase the battle against crime and drug trafficking.

The investigation began after learning of the existence of a criminal organisation dedicated to the retail sale of drugs in the towns of Cuevas de San Marcos, Cuevas Bajas and Benamejí.

Following the investigations, a commercial premises and several houses were located which were used by the detainees for the sale and distribution of the drugs. In addition, the members of this organisation travelled to other places, which were previously agreed with the consumers, to sell the drugs and avoid detection.

This network was perfectly structured, with its members having different tasks, and even had a person in charge of debt collection, not hesitating to threaten the buyers in order to obtain payment. In this operation, four points of sale of drugs have been dismantled and 14 people have been arrested and seven others have been investigated for crimes against public health and membership of a criminal organisation. The judicial authority has ordered the imprisonment of 10 members of this organisation.

In the six searches carried out in the towns of Cuevas Bajas, Cuevas de San Marcos and Benamejí, 1,570 doses of cocaine, 4,500 doses of marijuana and 300 doses of hashish were seized, as well as various items for the packaging of the drugs. Also seized were nine vehicles, one motorbike, several bladed weapons and 42,000 euros in cash.

As reported by Axarquia Plus