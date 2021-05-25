‘Flag Ship’ Smart Tourism in Velez-Malaga.

Two new ‘Flag Ship’ spaces have been created in Velez Malaga to bring smart tourism to the area.

The two new “flag ship” spaces come complete with 55 inch touchscreens, which allow tourism content such as videos to be shown. The new smart tourism is said to be a pioneering initiative. It is hoped that the new technology will delight both residents and tourists in the area and allow them to easily find out what is going on locally.

The first deputy mayor of Vélez-Málaga and councillor for Tourism, Jesús Pérez Atencia, and the councillor for New Technologies, Juan Carlos Muñoz visited the Torre del Mar tourist office in order to check out the new facilities.

The town has two such flagship points, the second of which is located at the tourist information point which can be found near the entrance of the Velez-Malaga town hall, in the Plaza de las Carmelitas.

The Councillor for Tourism, Jesús Pérez Atencia, highlighted that: “this morning we presented various new features that are implemented from the Department of Tourism and that will facilitate access to information to users of our offices. Among them is a work that has been carried out in recent months, such as the digitisation of brochures for dissemination in the various international fairs.”

He also went on to explain that: “they are made available for consultation in the tourist offices and download via QR codes so that they can be downloaded to mobile devices and tablets.” The “flag ship” spaces have been installed “in the tourist office of Torre del Mar and at the tourist information point of Vélez-Málaga”.

Atencia went on to thank his colleague and said: “I would like to thank Juan Carlos Muñoz, my colleague in New Technologies, for his work in this type of pioneering initiatives”, as reported Diario Axarquia.

Muñoz highlighted the smart tourism technology and said that the spaces come complete with “55-inch touch screens and a central computer. This infrastructure will allow dynamic content campaigns with videos, images or QR codes, as they will also have a scanner for this type of code, as well as navigation on municipal websites”.

