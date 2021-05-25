First Forest In Europe Of Sustainable Cities Based On Tourist Experiences

A SERIES of meetings have been held to discuss a pioneering project in Europe for the creation of the first forest of sustainable cities based on tourist experiences.

The councillor for the Environment and Foreigners, Arancha López, has travelled to Madrid to the International Tourism Fair (Fitur 2021) where she has held a series of meetings to discuss a pioneering project in Europe for the creation of the first forest of sustainable cities based on tourist experiences.

“We are in contact with Turespaña Belgium to launch this green space where we will plant 100 trees and each one of which will narrate the experience of a Belgian tourist in our municipality” adding that “other countries have already been interested in the initiative Mijeña and performances by Turespaña Moscow for Tenerife and Turespaña Miami for Alicante are on the table”.

López has announced that “Mijas is going to be a pioneer in tourism, nature and sustainable development, at the same time that it is going to show its main benefits first-hand to those who enjoy them, such as visitors.”

The forest will be located on a plot near the beach of El Charcón and each tree will be dedicated to one of the things that can be done in the environment and that will be described by real tourists from Belgium who through a web page have shared their ideas, suggestions and emotions about the experiences they had in the area.

“To Mijas, we have brought the proposal we made to Turespaña Belgium who loved the location for having a very active consulate in the area. It is a diplomatic event of the first order because it celebrates one hundred years of the opening of two embassies and 70 years of the opening of Turespaña Belgium”, says Arenas who adds that “it seemed appropriate to us to do this trinomial through our company that has worked in more than 40 countries and bring an event of this level to Mijas”.

The Environment area is already working on this project so that it can see the light at the end of this year 2021 and this forest becomes, not only a meeting place for the Belgian tourist but also a tourist reference point in the air. free where visitors can learn in a simple way through the testimonies of other travellers who have already experienced the enormous and varied offer that the city presents.