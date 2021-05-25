Familiar Hot Chocolate Food Alert

NEW health alert announced for a hot chocolate product that is not suitable for people allergic to milk protein.

A new health alert announced for a product that is not suitable for people allergic to milk protein. According to Malaga Hoy, The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN) has released a statement informing that a family-style hot chocolate sold in Spain contains the protein. The brand, Chocolates Merino, has failed to include this in its labelling.

The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition found out via the Coordinated System for Rapid Information Exchange (SCIRI), of an alert sent by the health authorities of the autonomous community of Castilla y León.

The AESAN has recommended consumers that have a milk protein allergy to not consume the product adding that “it does not involve any risk for the rest of the consumers”.

Specifically, the hot chocolate product Chocolates Merino included in this alert is presented in 400-gram tablets, with a best before the date of 02/2022, and affects batches 120121 and 150421.

The company that manufactures the product has contacted all companies that sell the product that they must withdraw it from the market, which is mainly the autonomous communities of La Rioja and Madrid.

The recall comes just a few days after Royal marinated salmon warned that listeriosis was detected in one of its batches, a product that is distributed throughout Spain.

