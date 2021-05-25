Rincón de la Victoria will see the construction of 68 cooperative homes.



The town hall of Rincón de la Victoria has proposed a “pioneering” active ageing residential project to be implemented in the El Cantal district. Miguel Angel Jiménez, the councillor for Town Planning, Elena Aguilar (Cs), the second deputy mayor and councillor for Social Welfare, Elena Aguilar (Cs), and José Antonio López, the president of Tartessos Málaga, have reported on the characteristics of this cooperative, social, and non-profit project open to citizens through the method of ‘cohousing,’ which consists of the design of community housing based on cooperative principles.

This is, as Jiménez described, “a new form of collective living focused on efficiency and sustainability, made up of people who share common values, many of whom have previously lived alone. In 15 years, one out of every three households will be single-person households, with people over the age of 65 accounting for nearly half of them “.. “From the Town Hall, we are taking a step forward to help this project, finding the feasibility and legal and town planning fit required to adapt to these changing times, uses, and way of life,” the Town Planning councillor said Jiménez said that in the next municipal plenary session he will present its benefits in order to declare it a “project of municipal interest”.

“In the next few days, a partnership agreement will be signed to give people registered in the municipality to form part of this project and engage from the Social Welfare region and its users in the operation of courses and activities organised by this new facility,” the councillor for the Elderly said. “Day after day, we are working to give importance to our elderly people, creating public policies to protect their rights, now more than ever as the pandemic has turned them into a population at risk from the virus,” Aguilar said. As a result, 16 of the spaces will be reserved for members of the Rincon de la Frontera municipality.

“The support and sensitivity earned from the City Council with such a required project that generates activity, wealth, and involvement in the environment where it is located, as well as providing meaning and enrichment to a third of life, as the best antidote to loneliness and mental health,” said the president of Tartessos Malaga. According to López, the program is targeted at citizens aged 50 to 70, and the project’s and services’ economic viability is set at an amount “no higher” than the country’s average pension, which is 1,200 euros per month.

The project’s key characteristics are focused on the development of a residential complex with common and private areas for 68 participants in a cooperative structure with all necessary services, including basic services such as dependent care, cafeteria, medical and nursing consultations, recovery area, dependency area, multipurpose rooms for various sports, swimming pool, garden area, and outdoor activities.

As reported by Diario Sur