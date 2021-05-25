Ceuta Struggling to House Hundreds of Child Migrants

The Vice-President of Ceuta, Mabel Deu, says the situation in the enclave regarding child migrants is “unsustainable”.

She criticised the government for not making space available to house the migrants, many of whom are sleeping rough in the city’s parks or are being housed in unsanitary conditions.

“We requested to use all the empty infrastructures that the General Administration of the State has in Ceuta and that could have been used to accommodate, and they have not been made available,” she told El Pais on May 25.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“We also request that we can house minors in the old prison and in spaces that are still empty in the new prison. We are not the ones who determine where people go, we offer what we have,” she added

More than 8,000 migrants last week crossed into Ceuta but most of those have now been returned to Morocco. At least two people died attempting the crossing.

Many of the children who arrived were “manipulated and deceived” into entering Ceuta and are being sought by their frantic parents in Morocco who want them to come back home, Deu added.

Amnesty International said in a statement, “Amnesty is reminding the authorities that they must ensure that the best interests of the child are protected in all cases and that these young people must be able – if appropriate – to request international protection.”

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.