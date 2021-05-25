CCTV comes to the town of Consell and can be viewed online

THE Consell Council has installed three CCTV cameras at the Plaza Mayor, the site of the Es Rastro Sunday flea market and the new recreational area.

In due course, it will be possible for the public to view each camera and to see how busy the different areas are and at https://livecam-pro.com/en/mallorca-consell.html it is possible to see the main square live.

Consell is a small town in the centre of Mallorca with about 4,000 permanent residents and is surrounded by landscape and historic vineyards attracting hikers, cyclists and wine lovers.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



On Sunday however, antique and junk lovers from around the island are attracted to the flea market (Es Rastro) where a huge range of different and varied articles are available for sale.