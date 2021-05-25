Casa Pascha: DJ Pete Tong and Pascha Group Open New Hotel

British DJ superstar Pete Tong has joined the board of Pascha Group and opened a new hotel on Formentera’s longest beach, Migjorn.

Casa Pacha Formentera is the perfect place to disconnect and reconnect, said Nick McCabe, the CEO of Pascha Group.

“This opening signifies a key moment for the evolution of our brand experience Pacha and in many ways it’s the delivery of a more grown-up offering but one that retains a sense of wonder and fun. The first of our Casas to open, Formentera is all about simplicity, originality and slowing down,” he said.

Pete Tong said, “When Pacha approached me with this opportunity I couldn’t say no. While many people know the name, not many really know its real influence on music and nightlife over the last 50 plus years. Pacha has been a glamourous and hedonistic meeting place for generations of global jet setters and music lovers, from the 60’s through to now. It was instrumental in introducing House music to Europe; it has hosted the world’s best DJs and inspired countless others. As the brand evolves into a global hospitality company, I wanted to be part of exporting its true spirit. God knows, we all need it right now.”

Each of the hotel’s 14 spacious rooms and suites, which are named after different people and concepts that form part of Pacha’s heritage such as Hippy, Lio and Ricardo, are framed by spectacular sea views, all feature private terraces and are decorated in neutral tones, polished concrete floors and natural materials such as wood and linen combined with decorative objects have been sourced from local artisans.

