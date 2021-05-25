British Tourists Still Wary of Spain’s Amber Listing

An expected tsunami of British tourists to Spain’s holiday destinations has begun with just a trickle.

Hundreds of flights between the UK and Spain have been laid on by airline operators but would-be holiday-makers appear put off by Spain’s amber list status.

Under current guidelines from the Foreign Office, travellers to Spain are required to self-isolate for 10 days upon their return and have two Covid-19 tests.

The Spanish hospitality sector is eagerly waiting for the rules to change. British tourists represented a fifth of all visitors to Spain in 2019 numbering at 18 million.

Speaking to Sky News on May 24, Spain’s Minister for Tourism said he believed the country would be moved to the green list when the British government makes its next review.

“What I can say is that right now Spain is doing a great effort not only in terms of vaccination, we have at least one third of our whole population with at least one dose,” Fernando Valdes said.

“We do have some holiday destinations which are very loved by British tourists such as the Balearic Islands, Costa Blanca or Malaga, with our notification rates which are pretty low and by the same notification range of the UK, so I have to suspect that on the next review that the UK Government can provide, Spain is going to change on its notification,” he added.

