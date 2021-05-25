ATTEMPTED Murder Suspect Hunted After Hit And Run In Sevilla Municipality of Alcalá del Río



Guardia Civil officers in the Alcalá del Río municipality of Sevilla has launched an attempted murder investigation to locate the perpetrator of an attack on a young man in the town, who was intentionally knocked down and left in a serious condition in the hospital by the driver of a Volkswagen Golf at around 1am on Sunday morning (May 23), in the Brenes area of the town.

The driver of the vehicle escaped on foot after the incident, which reportedly involved him intentionally driving into the young man and leaving him trapped underneath his abandoned vehicle, with health professionals from the 061 ambulance – who had been deployed to the scene by the emergency services – having to revive him at the scene in the Pelagatos industrial estate, before transferring him to the hospital for treatment to his injuries, where he reportedly remains in a serious condition.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Once the Guardia Civil arrived, they took over the investigation of the case, and no motive has yet materialised for the incident, although the attempted murder suspect – also a resident of Alcalá del Río – has a history of drug trafficking, so the police are not ruling out the incident could be linked to some criminal activity or dealings, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.