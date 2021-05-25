AstraZeneca Shots for Essential Workers in Cadiz and Cordoba

The Andalucian Ministry of Health and Families will start to vaccinate essential workers aged under 60 in Cadiz and Cordoba provinces with the AstraZeneca vaccine today.

Some 259,071 professionals will be getting their jabs on May 25.

The Ministry has prepared an informed consent that will be signed at the vaccination centre, both for those who opt for second doses with AstraZeneca and for those who opt for Pfizer.

AstraZeneca delivered 260,000 doses of the vaccine to Spain on Saturday, May, 22 which means the pharmaceutical company has so far fulfilled its deliveries to the country with respect to the total number ordered.

The Anglo-Swedish company has now delivered 47 percent of the doses purchased by Spain, ahead of the 39 percent delivered by Pfizer, 12 percent by Moderna, and 2 percent by Janssen.

According to data published by the Ministry of Health, AstraZeneca has delivered 5,713,800 doses of the 12,232,200 that were ordered, Pfizer has delivered 17,052,945 out of a total 43,955,845 doses.

Moderna has delivered 2,395,800 of the total 19,722,800 and Janssen has distributed 410,000 vaccines in Spain of the 17,598,400 ordered.

The new batch of the AstraZeneca drug arrived after the Bioethics Committee has approved the documentation that users under 60 years vaccinated with the first dose must sign to receive the second dose of this same drug, the so-called informed consent form- this was agreed recently by the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System at the request of the Public Health Commission of this body of the Ministry of Health and the Autonomous Communities.

While the government defended administering a second dose of Pfizer to those under 60 inoculated with AstraZeneca, several autonomies have been in favour of not combining vaccines, Andalucía being one of them, following the recommendations of the European Medicines Agency, the opinion of numerous experts and scientific societies.

