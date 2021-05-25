Andalucia’s Committee Of Experts Postpones This Week’s De-Escalation Evaluation

ANDALUCIA’S Committee Of Experts Postpones This Week’s Planned De-Escalation Evaluation



Juanma Moreno, the president of the Junta de Andalucia announced today, Tuesday 25, that this weeks planned meeting of the ‘Committee of Experts’ – where they would have made an evaluation of the proposed de-escalation of the coronavirus restrictions, of going into phase 1, on June 1 – has been postponed for one week.

This action was taken, said Mr Moreno – during a visit to the Real Alcázar of Sevilla – as the health authorities first want to “see how infections, hospitalisations, and admissions are evolving”, both in the ward and in Intensive Care Units (ICU), before making the final decision to go into Phase 1, because “prudence has always been the characteristic by which the Andalucian Government has been guided in any of the actions during this pandemic”.

The Ministry of Health and Families released a statement in which it explained that, “until the evolution of the incidence of the pandemic in the autonomous community is known, it has been decided that said Committee is delayed in order to to be able to make decisions for a new phase of progress, once the incidence data so indicates”.

Jesús Aguirre said, “the measures in force up to now continue in force”, from which it is specified that, “to date, all the indicators have shown a positive trend except for the cumulative incidence to 14 days, which is stable”, as reported by europapress.es.

This past Monday, May 24, showed a rise of 2.6 points compared to Saturday’s data, standing in Andalucia in 166.6 cases confirmed by diagnostic tests of active Covid-19 infection per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, however, the president has indicated that the Board is “reasonably optimistic” about the situation of the pandemic, because “the vaccine is working very effectively” and “is being a great shield to avoid infections, hospitalisations, and deaths”.

Mr Moreno assured that “the objective is that, if everything goes according to plan, by the time the Eurocopa matches begin to be played in the Cartuja – as of June 14 – both catering, hospitality, and everything related to mobility, are in a phase of ‘practically total’ opening. It is what we hope, we wish and we believe that it can be produced, and we are going to enjoy a European Championship in optimal conditions”.

