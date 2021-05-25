Andalucia Vaccinations for Under 50s.

Andalucia vaccinations for under 50s will be here in June.

Andalucia is set to vaccinate those aged 50 and 51 years old during the first week in June. Those aged under 50 will not be far behind and their vaccinations will begin in the second week of June.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The announcement was made by the President of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno during an event to highlight the European Championship. The European Championship will see several matches hosted in the Andalucian capital.

The announcement confirmed that for those living in Andalucia under the age of 50, vaccinations will soon be here.

According to Moreno the vaccine programme is proving very effective in helping prevent infections of the potentially deadly coronavirus. In Andalucia and indeed across the whole of Spain the pace of vaccinations has increased and is currently very intense.

This week Andalucia is vaccinating those aged 52 and 53 years old before proceeding next week to those aged 50 and 51.

As reported 20 minutes, Moreno highlighted that so far in Andalucia over 4 and a half million vaccines have been given so far. This means that over 40 percent of the target population have received at least a single dose of one of the various vaccines which is fantastic news as summer quickly approaches.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/