Andalucia Postpones Possible Easing Of Restriction Measures

The Junta de Andalucia has postponed the meeting, which was scheduled for this Thursday, May 27, in which it was expected restrictions measures would ease to stop the advance of the infection, according to Malaga Hoy.

The postponement, with the meeting now being held next week, follows the Ministry of Health and Families registering an increase in the incidence of Covid per 100,000 inhabitants. According to cases that were detected on Sunday and Last Monday, May 17, the numbers stand at 166.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. This number is greater than the threshold of 150 cases established to continue with de-escalation.

The Advisory Council of High Impact Public Health Alerts of Andalusia, known as the Andalucian expert committee, had planned on analysing the situation within the community this Thursday with the hopes of possibly relaxing some of the current restrictions from June 1, when phase 2 of de-escalation would start.

The advanced phase, which would be the new phase of the pandemic, is now on hold due to the latest epidemiological data collected in Andalucia. In the meantime, mass vaccinations continue. The Junta de Andalucía expects the population to achieve group immunity, also known as herd immunity, at the start of July.

Andalucia adds a total of 575,150 positive cases of Covid detected, with data updated to May 24, and 1,400 cases added since the last review of the data. The admitted patients reach 868 and the most serious are 233 who remain in Intensive Care Units (ICU).

According to the Junta de Andalucia, there have been five deaths from the virus in Andalucia recorded since the last review, adding 9,995 global fatalities since the start of the health crises.

In total, 14,105 positive cases of Covid have been confirmed in the last two weeks, with 580,532 accumulated cases of the virus in total. With this data, the contagion rate in Andalucia is 166.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

However, the number of people that have recovered from the virus in Andalucia adds up to a total of 539,873, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

The active cases of coronavirus in Andalucia are currently 30,664, all the provinces have more people cured of Covid-19 than active cases. This data is obtained by subtracting the cases detected by PCR in the last 14 days from the total number of deaths, plus the people who have been discharged.