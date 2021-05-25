Andalucia Announces €80.2 Million In Aid For The Hiring Of People With Disabilities.

The Andalucían Employment Service (SAE), which is attached to the Ministry of Employment, Training and Autonomous Work of the Junta de Andalucía, has announced it will support new proposals for incentives to promote the creation, the maintenance and adaptation of jobs held by people with disabilities, both in special employment centres and in ordinary companies.

As detailed in a press release by the Ministry, the grants, with a budget of €80.2 million euros, whose details have been published this Monday in the Official Gazette of the Junta de Andalucía (BOJA), will fund the creation and maintenance of around 17,000 jobs in the region.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The new proposals include various types of incentives, to which the Board has allocated a budget this year of around 27% higher than in 2020, €17.2 million when the investment amounted to 62.97 million.

Andalucia disabilities aid

The first of them is a subsidy of €12,021 euros for the formalization of both full-time and part-time contracts with an indefinite nature (including fixed-discontinuous ones) in Special Employment Centres , companies that combine their productive function with that of integration and whose workforces are made up of at least 70% by people with disabilities equal to or greater than 33%.

Likewise, the transformation of temporary contracts into permanent ones is encouraged as long as they imply an increase over the current workforce. In the case of part-time permanent employees, the aid is reduced proportionally to the working day, with a minimum of 18 hours a week, a total of 7.9 million euros is allocated for this purpose.

The second grant supports the maintenance of jobs held by people with disabilities in Special Employment Centers between January 1 and December 31, 2020. The amount of the incentive is equal to 50% of the Minimum Interprofessional Salary (SMI) per month if the position is filled full time. This is the proposal with the greatest financial backing in this new call, with a total of 69.7 million euros.

In special circumstances, these subsidies will be increased to 55% of the SMI when the worker is included in one of the following groups: people with cerebral palsy, people with mental illness or people with intellectual disabilities, including people with spectrum disorders or autism, with a recognized degree of disability equal to or greater than 33 percent, and people with physical or sensory disability, this time with a recognised degree of disability equal to or greater than 65 percent.

The third incentive is an aid to the adaptation of jobs and provision of personal protective equipment, for which an allowance of 1,804 euros is being granted.

The fourth incentive, funded with a total of 800,000 euros, is aimed at financing the creation of permanent employment for people with disabilities in ordinary companies. The grants range from €4,750 euros for each new full-time contract to €3,907 euros for the transformation of a fixed-term contract into an indefinite one.

The last incentive is towards the adaptation of disability jobs, the provision of personal protective equipment to avoid work accidents and the elimination of barriers and obstacles that hinder the work of people with disabilities. The amount is €901.52 euros for each permanent contract. The allocates a total of €40,000 euros to these grants.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/