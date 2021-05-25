Amazon Prime To Make Docuseries About Basketball Player Pau Gasol

VARIETY has announced that Amazon Prime will release a four-part docuseries following Spanish basketball player Pau Gasol.

Variety has announced that Amazon Prime will release a four-part docuseries following Spanish basketball player Pau Gasol, following his return to European basketball after a serious foot injury that required surgery in 2019. Fans will be able to watch the yet-to-be-titled special after Amazon Prime picked up exclusive rights in a deal made by Prime Video Content Spain head Ricardo Cabornero and Fernando “Ferran” Prieto on behalf of the filmmakers.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Worldwide rights outside of Spain are still available and being handled by RTG Features out of the U.S.

Sports documentary veteran, Oriol Bosch (“Andrés Iniesta: The Unexpected Hero”), has directed the series about Spain’s most decorated and well-known basketball players of all time. In his almost two decades spent playing in the NBA, he was a two-time NBA champion, six-time NBA All-Star, four-time All-NBA team selection and also won the 2002 Rookie of the Year award. However, a transfer to the Milwaukee Bucks ended in injury in March 2019.

Gasol had surgery for a stress fracture on his foot and worked tirelessly over the past two years to get back into the sport, aiming to be able to play at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics this summer.

The series has been in production since 2019 and will release late this year.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/