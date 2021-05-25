Activities Start For International Day Of Women’s Health Mijas

The Councillor for Equality and Diversity, Natalia Martínez, has inaugurated this morning at the Las Lagunas Theatre the first workshop on “Practical Psychology for Life”.

The Councillor for Equality and Diversity, Natalia Martínez, has inaugurated this morning at the Las Lagunas Theatre the first workshop on “Practical Psychology for Life”, which is part of the programmed activities by the area on the occasion of the celebration of the International Day of Action for Women’s Health, which will be commemorated on Friday, May 28.

With the vocation of being “quality of life” for its listeners, this workshop “invites us to learn to live our lives from a more joyful, more understanding and more hopeful place”, points out the mayor of Equality, Natalia Martínez, who thanks to the speaker “take psychology out of offices and bring it closer to families, couples, educational centres… in short, bring humanistic psychology closer to ordinary people.”

The workshop was given by the clinical psychologist Carlos Odriozola, who turns his 40 years of experience into training that “is not in the books or given at the University, it is a consequence of this clinical experience.”

“After-dinner” themes such as love, fear, guilt, happiness or freedom are part of this psychology “absolutely applicable to day to day, to any family, personal or interpersonal circumstance”.

The second part of this workshop will take place this Tuesday, from 10 am to 2 pm at the Lagunas Theatre.

In addition to the practical psychology workshop, the “Body, mind and soul” week has other two workshops planned: “Conscious and Healthy Eating”, given by Dr María Jesús Alférez, from 10 am to 12:30 pm, at the Casa de la Culture of Las Lagunas; and “Relax, breathe, silence”, by certified Feldenkrais and Mindfulness teacher Stella Marcos, from 10 am to 12.30 pm, at the Casa de la Cultura de Las Lagunas.

Finally, the week of events will culminate this Friday, the International Day of Action for Women’s Health, with a program that will start at 10 am with a healthy walk along the coastal path. At 11 am, there will be a Pilates session offered by Juana Bueno, and at 11.30 am a Pole Dance exhibition by Carmen Medina is scheduled. All these activities have as their epicentre the Torreón de La Cala and will have a transport service from Mijas Pueblo and Las Lagunas.

From the Equality and Diversity area, they highlight the good reception of the workshops, whose places were sold out in just a few days, and they encourage all the neighbours to join the healthy walk in what will be “a morning of conviviality.”

