A new DANA will bring rainfall to the Axarquia region on Thursday

A new DANA will once again bring rainfall to the Axarquia region on Thursday.



After a more healthy start to the week, forecasts suggest that rains will return to the Axarquia on Thursday. A new DANA (Isolated High Level Depression) would be to blame, moving through the Alboran Sea from the southwest of Morocco to the Mediterranean.

On Thursday, cl oudy and overcast skies are expected, with showers spreading from south to north during the day. Possibly followed by mud deposits and locally heavy showers on the coast in the afternoon. Thunderstorms may accompany them as well. Given the fact that this is a 48-hour forecast, the final distribution of the heaviest rainfall remains unknown. Thursday will also see a small decrease in temperature.

The rains will provide some additional relief to the region’s fields and the Viuela reservoir, which is currently at 32 percent of its capacity just weeks before the summer drought arrives.

In theory, amounts will be less generous than last Sunday, when several areas in Axarquia received more than 30 litres. The following records stand out among those compiled by AEMET and Hidrosur: Santón Pitar received 59.3 litres, Algarrobo 58 litres, Salto del Negro 54.9 litres, Trapiche 51.8 litres, La Viuela reservoir 47.2 litres, and Vélez-Málaga 38 litres.

As reported by Axarquia Plus