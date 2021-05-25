3 Arrested For Stealing Car Of 74-Year-Old Man When He Was Withdrawing Money

OFFICERS of The National Police have arrested three men for the alleged theft of a car when its owner was withdrawing money from a bank.

Officers of The National Police have arrested three men for the alleged theft of a car when its owner was withdrawing money from a bank in Fuengirola. The men, aged between 36 and 42, are all of Spanish nationality and allegedly fled in the car at 150 kilometres per hour on May 22.

The victim reported that he had left the keys in his vehicle whilst using the ATM machine and saw the suspects approaching the car, according to Malaga Hoy. Upon realising the theft of his vehicle, the 74-year-old victim attempted to prevent the robbery by putting his hand through the driver’s window and firmly grasping the steering wheel. He was dragged a few metres along the road until he released his grasp. The victim suffered abrasive injuries to both knees and elbows.

Officers assisted the victim and the rest of the patrol located the vehicle whilst it was still in motion. The driver, who was driving at high speed lost control of the vehicle as it went through the town of Mijas, hitting the hard shoulder and coming to a stop on an island.

The three occupants were arrested for the alleged crimes of vehicle theft, crimes against road safety, and disobedience and resistance to authorities, have reported from the provincial police station through a statement.

The fugitive driver, who had ignored instructions of officers, made several dangerous manoeuvres behind the wheel and reached speeds of 150 kilometres. After finally giving up the chase following the collision with the hard shoulder and an island, officers arrested the three men, who had tried to flee on foot following the collision.

