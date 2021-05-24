Your questions about funeral plan prices and payments answered

Some of the most frequently asked questions regarding prepaid funeral plans are understandably about the prices and payments.

IT is important to know that Golden Leaves has very competitive prices in their field and offers a 12-month, interest-free period, then 4 per cent interest is applied annually.

Payment facilities

If an instalment term for a funeral plan is taken past 12 months the interest is not backdated to the start of the plan, it is applied from month 13.

If you decide to pay the balance in full at any time, there is no penalty for doing so and you will not have to pay all the interest because the balance will be recalculated at the date of payment and interest ceases from that date.

If you decide to donate your body for medical research, there is a 100 per cent refund.

No hefty bills

If there are payments still pending when you pass away, your next of kin will be asked to settle them, but regardless of this, Golden Leaves will always collect the deceased and take care of them.

Your loved ones will not be left with large bills to pay to third parties, as the cost of the funeral director is fully guaranteed in the UK, as well as costs towards third party expenses such as doctors’ fees, ministers’ fees, church fees, flowers, etc of between £1,000- £1,200. Only the expenses in excess of these amounts will need to be paid.

Funeral plans

Golden Leaves funeral plans are the following, you can click on each link to find out more about the prices of each one and the payment options:

The Opal Plan, designed for those who want a simple cremation service.

The Pearl Plan, designed for those who would like a traditional funeral service for cremation or burial.

The Golden Plan, designed for those who wish to be repatriated to a country other than their current place of residence.

You can add to or take out items from these plans so that in the end you will have a totally tailor-made funeral plan which suits all your wishes and needs.

All explained in advance

There will be no difficulty using the plan which you have purchased as Golden Leaves is affiliated with funeral directors internationally, working in the UK alongside the CO-OP. Golden Leaves’ sister company is RBI, a company with global connections which was founded by the great-grandparents of the owner of Golden Leaves more than 100 years ago.

The funeral directors are allocated upon purchasing the plan so that clients have full information about their services, the areas they cover, this means everything is clear beforehand and there will be no surprises.

Client reviews

One happy client wrote on Trustpilot, “My wife and I took out this plan when we lived in Spain to cut out all the hassle that you tend to get in Spain, but we have now moved back to the UK and have got in touch to say our arrangements need to be changed […] it was so simple. I have read many of the reviews and could not agree more, that this company would take some beating regarding being helpful, honest and considerate.”

