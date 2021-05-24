Young Man Dies After Suffering a Blow to the Head in a Fight in Zaragoza

A YOUNG man has lost his life after suffering a blow to the head in a fight in Zaragoza. The 19-year-old young man died this morning, May 24, at around 4.40am, at the Miguel Servet Hospital in Zaragoza after suffering severe trauma to the head during a fight, one of the participants of the fight, a 24-year-old, has been arrested.

It is reported from sources from the National Police, that the incident took place around 11.00pm when a call alerted 091 of a fight that was taking place near the Déjà Vu nightclub on Eduardo Dato Street in the Aragonese capital in which about 10 people were allegedly involved. The fight broke out between a group of people and a young South American.

According to sources from the National Police, the young man, after being revived “for more than half an hour” by the emergency services, was transferred by ambulance with serious injuries to the Miguel Servet Hospital in Zaragoza. After the fight, according to several neighbours consulted who went out to the windows and balconies after the noise, at least one man fled the scene “without a shirt” in a car.

The area where the event occurred is home to different bars that are often frequented by young people of Latin American origin and where other serious incidents have already occurred. The residents of this street in the Aragonese capital have repeatedly reported the discomfort caused by the noise coming from these discos, which after the end of the State of Alarm, on the 9th, have reopened their doors.