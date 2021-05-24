William and Kate’s Royal Land Rover Makes a Mint at Auction

Prince William’s and Kate Middleton’s family friendly Range Rover has sold for just over £50,000 despite being nearly a decade old.

The Range Rover Vogue SE SUV fetched £50,625 at auction at Bonhams MPH May Auction in Bicester, Oxfordshire, because of its royal connection and cost £25,000 more than a similarly aged Range Rover would.

Range Rover was originally used by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and was delivered to them by Land Rover’s VIP Department for their personal use. In 2013, the same year in which Prince George was born.

The couple used the vehicle on a visit to Perthshire on their tour of Scotland in 2014 and was also used on their tour of Australia. Over the course of its use, it clocked up just 38,420 miles.

Very few ex-Royal vehicles are offered to the public with a full declaration of who the previous owners were.

The high-end vehicle was kitted it a barrage of accessories and painted ‘Baltic Blue’ with an almond and expresso leather interior. The car’s new owners have the same number plate as the Cambridge’s, ‘OY13 TBU’.

Jaguar Land Rover holds three Royal Warrants and was granted its first in 1951.

