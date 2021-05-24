Volunteers needed for Torrevieja charity

REACH OUT has been sustaining the homeless as well as needy families in Torrevieja for 10 years.

“We now find ourselves in a pickle,” said the charity’s president David Young.

“We need volunteers to cover our shop and warehouse in Calle Bella Antonia,” he explained. “Hours are from 10am until 2pm, Monday to Saturday.”

Any assistance during these times would enable Reach Out to maintain the high standards of support they have achieved over the years, David continued, although extra help is most needed on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

“Volunteers should be of a friendly disposition and happy to be working in a team. We provide tea, coffee, biscuits and a free t-shirt of polo shirt,” he said.

Reach Out, Calle Bella Antonia, Torrevieja.

