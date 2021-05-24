Vaccines Headed For Spain’s Almeria.

Thousands of doses of vaccines are headed for Spain’s Almeria this week.

The vaccination campaign in Spain is now speeding ahead and the Almeria province is set to receive about 31,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines this week alone, according to sources in the regional government in Andalucia.

The Almeria, Poniente and Levante-Alto Almanzora health restricts have estimated that until Sunday over 24,000 doses of Pfizer will be administered to those living in Almeria.

On top of these 31,000 vaccines, additional doses will also be received from both AstraZeneca and Janssen.

Many expats in Spain are hoping that when their time comes they will be able to receive the Janssen vaccine, as this means that only a single dose would be needed.

This week will also see essential personnel that have already received their initial dose of the vaccine begin to be brought in to receive their second dose. This will include security force officers and teachers along with second level health workers, as reported La Voz de Almeria.

The rate of vaccination is expected to increase, and in Almeria capital at the Palacio de los Juegos Mediterráneos, work is being undertaken to expand the areas where people are vaccinated. This includes a shaded area which is now in place at the pedestrian area entrance in the sports hall.

According to the Ministry of Health and Families of the Andalusian Regional Government, the number of people in Almeria that are already fully immunised has hit the 100,000 people mark.

